Government don announce say for this January money for council stamp don drop from 600frs to 500frs.

Pipo weh dey certify dia document dem for council go keep 100frs as government don drop price for communal stamp.

Na for implement de 2018 finance law weh Alamin Ousman Mey, Minister of Finance take dis measure.

Kontri pipo dem fit get de stamp for council and city council dem around dia area.