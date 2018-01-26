Herdsmen killings: "Na because dem block cow road" - Defence Minister

Image copyright Getty Images

"We know say road bin dey wey cattle rearers dey use because dem dey everywhere for di country. You go Bayelsa, Ogun, you go see dem. If dem block am, wetin you think say go happen?"

Na wetin Nigeria Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali, talk after im comot for di National Security Council meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari for Abuja.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Benue women dey cry for burial of people wey die when herdsmen attack villages for di state

Plenty people don die for Benue, Kaduna, Taraba and Plateau states after attacks wey dem say na Fulani herdsmen do.

All di fight-fight na between cattle rearers wey dey carry dia cow waka about to chop grass and farmers wey dey talk say dis herdsmen dey enter dia land destroy everything.

Dan-Ali tell tori people for Abuja say di herdsmen be Nigerians too and e no good di way some people dey block road wey dem dey pass with dia cow.

"Dis people be Nigerians. E be like say make you go block sea, dat one make sense? Dis na wetin dey cause di palava. But di wahala wey dey now-now na di grazing law. Dis people be Nigerians and we suppose learn how we go live together. Communities and other people dem suppose sabi how to accept foreigners for dia domot. Finish!

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vigilante people for Bakin Kogi, Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria dey look di damage after herdsmen attack di village on 24 February, 2017

Some people for social media no like wetin talk.

Di minister also talk say dem go start to dey torchlight people wey dey talk hate for social media.

Tori people wey dey dia ask am whether im dey talk dis kain thing to do excuse for di kill-kill wey don happen, but im say di mata na security mata for di country and di grazing law join wetin dey cause all di kill-kill.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Benue governor, Samuel Ortom, don talk say di anti-grazing law wey im state get na to protect herdsmen and farmers dem

Some states like Benue - wey over 70 people die after herdsmen fight-fight - and Ekiti get anti-grazing law wey ban cattle rearers to dey carry cow waka anyhow.