Herdsmen killings: Nigerians dey provoke for Defence Minister statement
Di thing wey Defence Minister Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali talk say di anti-grazing law na im dey cause di herdsmen kill-kill wey dey happen for Nigeria don begin provoke people inside di country.
'No open grazing prohibition law bin dey Benue between 2013 and April 2017 but Fulani herdsmen attack di state more than 50 times. Dat kain law no dey Enugu, Adamawa, Kaduna, Rivers, Plateau, Ondo, Edo and so on but herdsmen don dey attack people in dose states. Give us another reason to defend di new year attacks on innocent Benue people sir.' -
Dis na wetin di talk-talk person for Benue State Governor Terver Akase post for Facebook as im hear wetin di minister talk.