Image copyright Getty Images Image example Benue women dey cry for burial of people wey die when herdsmen attack villages for di state

Di thing wey Defence Minister Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali talk say di anti-grazing law na im dey cause di herdsmen kill-kill wey dey happen for Nigeria don begin provoke people inside di country.

'No open grazing prohibition law bin dey Benue between 2013 and April 2017 but Fulani herdsmen attack di state more than 50 times. Dat kain law no dey Enugu, Adamawa, Kaduna, Rivers, Plateau, Ondo, Edo and so on but herdsmen don dey attack people in dose states. Give us another reason to defend di new year attacks on innocent Benue people sir.' -

Dis na wetin di talk-talk person for Benue State Governor Terver Akase post for Facebook as im hear wetin di minister talk.

Image example Odas still dey chook mouth for di matter;

I've never been as sad as I was when I watched Buhari's Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, justify the killings of Nigerians by Fulani herdsmen on the basis that grazing routes were blocked and the anti grazing law. Is Mansur Dan-Ali minister of defense for Nigeria or herdsmen? — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) January 26, 2018