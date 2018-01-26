"We go close 'witch camps' for Ghana - Gender Minister

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana government don promise say dem go close all 'witch camp' wey dey di country.

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, say dem wan make sure say dem bring back di people wey dem send go all dis witch camps dem.

Ghana get wetin dem dey call 'witch camp', wey be di place wia dem dey send people wey dem suspect say dem be witch.

As she dey talk for parliament, she say her ministry don already go Gambaga witch camp but di problem be say most of di people wey dey di camp dey fear to go back home because dem go treat dem anyhow.