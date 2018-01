Dis na selection of di best foto dem from across Africa and of Africans for di world dis week.

Image copyright EPA Image example Boy for Zimbabwe dey drink water from borehole for Chegutu, about 100km (62 miles) west of di capital, Harare, on Monday.

Image copyright EPA Image example Di next day, fish wey don die dey for ground of dam wey don dry for South Africa Western Cape area wey water dey scarce.

Image copyright AFP Image example Dem no dey fear say water dey scarce for Ethiopia capital Addis Ababa, where one pastor boy dey spray blessed water on followers of di Orthodox Church on Friday...

Image copyright AFP Image example Young pastor girls also attend di Timket, or Epiphany, festival...

Image copyright AFP Image example Dis young boys follow for di festival, wey dey mark di baptism of Jesus for di River Jordan.

Image copyright AFP Image example Three days later for Israeli city of Herzliya, African migrants do I-no-go-gree waka against di government decision to pursue tens of thousands of dem.

Image copyright EPA Image example On di same day, one woman dey hang clothe wey dem put dye for Ivory Coast main city Abidjan.

Image copyright EPA Image example Physically challenged Ghanaians dey compete for di International Federation of Skate Soccer tournament for di capital Accra on Saturday. Di tournament wan showcase wetin physically challenged people fit do.

Image copyright EPA Image example For Liberia capital Monrovia, one man dey blow im horn on Monday to celebrate former international football star George Weah wey enter office as president.

Image copyright AFP Image example For Togo capital Lome on Saturday, one man wey paint im body with di colours of di national flag dey protests to demand make di 50 years of rule by di Eyadema family end.

Image copyright EPA Image example For Kenya capital Nairobi on Tuesday, women lie for ground dey protest against claim of sexual abuse for di maternity wing of di biggest referral hospital for di country.

Image copyright AFP Image example On Friday, dis two students dey among 14,000 wey receive degrees for Uganda ogbonge Makerere University for di capital, Kampala.

Image copyright Reuters Image example For Egypt capital Cairo on Thursday, dem move di almost 3,000-year-old statue of King Ramses II from one square wey dem name after am to museum to protect am from pollution.

Di foto dem come from AFP and Reuters