Deji Tinubu: Governor Ambode Special Adviser don die
- 26 January 2018
People for sports world inside Nigeria dey shock as tori break of di death of former Lagos Sports Commission oga, Deji Tinubu.
Tinubu wey people for sports dey respect well-well, die on Thursday night for Epe, Lagos State.
Before im die, im be Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce.
Tori be say im die during one football match wey dem dey play on Thursday for Epe, where Lagos State Executive members and other top government people dey for one retreat.
Goodbye and rest in perfect peace @dejitinubu . You were a great guy. Catch you on the other side my brother l— Segun Agbede (@SegunThePundit) January 26, 2018
End of Twitter post by @SegunThePundit
We lost a member of the Lagos State Executive Council last night, Mr. Deji Tinubu, the Special Adviser on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives. A fine gentleman and team player who was committed and passionate about the Lagos vision.— Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) January 26, 2018
May his soul Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/V9ZiUH43HR
End of Twitter post by @AkinwunmiAmbode
Good night DEJI TINUBU (5TH LEFT, EARLIER TODAY, BEFORE HIS SUDDEN DEATH)... Rest in Peace, dear Brother... pic.twitter.com/HvM1tDnjYK— Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) January 25, 2018
End of Twitter post by @DeleMomodu