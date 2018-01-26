Deji Tinubu: Governor Ambode Special Adviser don die

Image copyright other

People for sports world inside Nigeria dey shock as tori break of di death of former Lagos Sports Commission oga, Deji Tinubu.

Tinubu wey people for sports dey respect well-well, die on Thursday night for Epe, Lagos State.

Before im die, im be Special Adviser to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Commerce.

Tori be say im die during one football match wey dem dey play on Thursday for Epe, where Lagos State Executive members and other top government people dey for one retreat.

Skip Twitter post by @SegunThePundit Goodbye and rest in perfect peace @dejitinubu . You were a great guy. Catch you on the other side my brother l — Segun Agbede (@SegunThePundit) January 26, 2018