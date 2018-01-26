Image copyright Getty Images Image example Conversation don start on top social media whether taxi camera fit be something wey fit help with di wahala of accuse wey drivers dey face

Nigerian actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson don become one of di latest people to accuse taxi hailing app drivers like Taxify and Uber say dem assault am.

She claim say she bin order Taxify around midnight and she talk for video say di guy bin try to drag am enter house wey she no know even as she bin don already order another one.

Di driver comot to talk say wetin di actress bin talk na lie.

Ms Fapson talk say she go carry di driver go court even as she get video. Even Taxify comot statement.

But dis no go be di first time wey person go dey accuse dis kain drivers say dem do anyhow.

Last year, one South African lady say she regret say she enter Nigeria after she accuse her cab guy say im rob am. Another person bin talk say her driver pinch her breast on top say im wan see if she be lesbian.

E don cause people for social media to dey talk about whether dis taxi companies like Uber or Taxify suppose put taxi camera for dem motor.

