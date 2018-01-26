IPOB don lose case against Nigerian Army

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nnamdi Kanu wey disappear for September last year still get case for court

Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria don troway case wey Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) bring say dem want make di court order Chief of Army staff, Tukur Burutai to release dia leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di judge for di case, Justice Binta Nyako no gree di appeal say e no get backbone or proof say na di chief of army staff true-true be di last person wey dem see with Kanu.

IPOB lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor bin say make di court order Brutai make im free im client Nnamdi Kanu, as im family never hear from am since 14 September 2017.

Meanwhile, General Buratai through im lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde, tell court say Kanu never ever dey di Nigerian Army hand.

Ejiofor say im file dis motion when for 17 October 2017 as dem dey do trial, im say e begin find im client. Say e dey possible say di disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu na as di Nigerian Army bin ransack im house for September.

Di court hold di case wey dey against Kanu till Febuary 20.