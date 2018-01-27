Ghana don 're swear' in acting president

Image copyright AFP Image example Mahamudu Bawumia bin dey sick and outside di country na why di Speaker of Parliament be di next choice

For di second time inside one week, Ghana don swear in Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye to be acting president until 31 January.

Dis na as President Nana Akufo-Addo don waka enter Ethiopia for di African Union meeting.

After dat e go enter South Africa where e suppose attend Hugh Masekela burial.

Parliament join body to swear in di Speaker of Parliament, because even Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia still dey medical leave for UK after im fall sick last Friday.

Pictures comot wey show Dr Bawumia dey waka for street with im wife. But Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid bin done already talk to di vice president say im dey alright and go soon land back.

On Sunday, Prof Oquaye become acting president for sharp-sharp sitting of parliament as di president waka go Liberia for di inauguration of President George Weah.