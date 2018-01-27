Image copyright Instagram/@burnaboygram Image example Dis na Burna Boy first album under Atlantic Records

Afro-fusion music artiste, Burna Boy don drop brand new album wey im call 'Outside' dis January.

Dis go be di first album of any major Nigerian musician dis year.

Dis na Burna Boy first album under Atlantic Records.

Before im drop am, im bin comot new song wey im call "Heaven's Gate" wey already dey market well everywhere. Di song na single off di album wey get twelve tracks.

Di album drop on 26 January and before dat time, im do listening party for Lagos and London. E get features from Lilly Alen, Mabel and J-Hus.

Already, di album don dey create buzz for social media.

Dis one don already pick im favourite from di album.

Skip Twitter post by @Ikxnaa Burna Boy's Devil in California is my jam right now.... Mans too wavy.



Too much sauce 🔥 — Fela In A Young Body (@Ikxnaa) January 27, 2018

Dis one dey happy with all di artistes dem wey dey help to push di music go front.