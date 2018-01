Toyota: Why di motor company dey call back 700,000 cars

Image copyright AFP

Motor manufacturer, Toyota wan make people for South Africa return 700,000 motor because di airbag inside no good.

Di latest recall by Toyota na because of airbag wey one Japan company Takata make.

Takata notice di problem last year and dem wan replace di airbags for millions of dia models worldwide from motor manufactures like Toyota, General Motors and BMW.

Di airbag fit pour sharp iron ontop drivers and passenger if e burst for accident, and dem don link am to di death of 13 people alone for United States.

Di wahala make Takata to file for bankruptcy for Japan for June last year.

For South Africa, Toyota recall go affect 10 models, including Lexus.