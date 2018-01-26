Deji Tinubu: Ambode don cancel government retreat

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Akinwunmi Ambode Governor Lagos State.

Lagos State governor Akinwunmi Ambode don cancel di 3-day strategic retreat for cabinet members and directors of ministries, wey dey happen for Epe, inside di state.

Di retreat start on Thursday and for end on Saturday evening.

Di governor say dem no go fit continue with di retreat because of di death of Deji Tinubu, im special adviser on commerce and industry.

Tinubu die on Thursday night as dem dey play five-aside friendly football match for di venue of di retreat for Epe.

Di late Tinubu na former Special Adviser on Sports and Chairman and of di state Sports Commission.