Cameroon refugees: Over 43,000 don run enter Nigeria

More dan 43,000 Cameroonians don run enter Nigeria to escape di wahala for di Anglophone regions.

Apart from di 33,000 refugees wey Cross Rivers State Emergency Management Agency report, Benue State say dem too get 10,216 refugees from Cameroon.

Benue State Emergency Agency tell BBC tori person Chris Ewokor say di state government don open two camps for Akwaya region of Kwande Local Government Area and many of di refugee dem wey dey come in na women and children.

Im say some of di women carry belle while some na old people. Di agency say dem dey struggle to count di number of refugees dem because dem dey come from remote area.

E never tey wey suspected herdsmen kill plenty people for Benue State.

For Cross Rivers State wey dey near southwest Cameroon, na more than 33,000 Cameroonians don cross enter.

Di state emergency agency say dem don start to register people wey cross enter di state, but people dey worry say all dis refugees dem wey dey cross from Southern Cameroon fit cause wahala for di local communities for Nigeria.