Herdsmen killings: Benue governor don blast Defence Minister

Di Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom don criticise di Nigeria Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali after di minister say na di anti- grazing law for di state dey make herdsmen dey kill kill people.

Ortom say if minister fit talk dat kain thing, den say di kill kill fit no end and say victims of herdsmen attacks fit no see justice.

Minister of Defence Dan-Ali bin make di comments after dem do meeting of di National Security Council wey President Muhamamdu Buhari siddon as chairman for di Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Ortom say: "Well, e dey unfortunate but I wan console myself say dis kain thing no dey come from di Honourable Minister, but if na true, I go say e dey very unfortunate."

"Take for instance, if you say na because of di law wey killings by herdsmen dey happen for Benue, e get any law wey stop open grazing for Adamawa State? E get any law for Plateau State? E get any law for Kaduna, Ondo, Bayelsa, Imo, Ebonyi, Delta or Edo States? For Edo state, cattle don take over schools," di governor talk.