Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for Nigeria don release Babachir Lawal, former secretary to di government of di federation (SGF).

Babachir wey bin dey EFCC hand since Wednesday, waka comot on bail on Friday evening.

President Buhari sack am after dem say im put hand for magomago wey concern money for north-east.