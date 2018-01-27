Image copyright AFP Image example President Joseph succeed im papa Lauren Kabila wey die for office.

President of Democratic Republic of Congo dey vex for di Catholic church and international community.

Dis na di first time Joseph Kabila dey follow tori people talk after five years and im accuse di church say na dem dey organise protest against im government.

Di President say even di United Nations no dey manage di country well and im want make members of di Catholic church wey dey against im government face justice.

Mr Kabila, wey no gree comot office since im tenure expire for 2016 also say im go follow di agreement wey di Catholic church follow negotiate to hold elections for December dis year.