Image copyright Boko Haram Image example Boko Haram first attack for 2009

At least three people don die for Adamawa northeast Nigeria inside another Boko Haram attack.

Police and local authorities say di attack happen on Friday night for Hyambula village.

Dem kill three people and kidnap three odas, na wetin di community leader, Maina Ularamu and Adamawa State police tell AFP tori people.

Meanwhile fight-fight between herdsmen and farmers don kill at least three people inside Plateau State, north central Nigeria.

Police say e happen on Thursday night, when Fulani herders attack Jebu-Bassa, wey be farming village inside Irigwe tribe.