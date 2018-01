Image copyright Jack Taylor Image example Di parliament plan to make Carles Puigdemont Catalan President dis week

Spain constitutional court, on Saturday, block Carles Puigdemont say im no fit lead di region of Catalonia again, until him court case finish.

Early last week na im Catalonia dia regional parliament bin name Puigdemont to return as dia leader.

All di 12 magistrates for di court agree to pass di order say lai-lai e no go happen, unless Puigdemont go collect permission from court to personally show face for di parliament.

Puigdemont bin run go exile for Belgium since October, after the Catalan parliament declare freedom from Spain. But di country constitutional court declare say na illegal independence struggle Catalonia bin do dat time.