Image copyright Getty Images Image example CAF comot 2018 African Nations Championship hosting right from Kenya because dem no meet di requirements

Host Morocco and Sudan don book dia semi-finals ticket for di African Nations Championship.

Morocco beat Namibia 2-0, while Sudan nack Zambia 1-0 for Saturday quarter final match dem.

Sudan go jam di winner of Sunday quarter-final match between Nigeria and Angola.

Di winner between Congo-Brazzaville and Libya dia quarter-final match on Sunday go play Morocco.