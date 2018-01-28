Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian soldier wey carry grenade launcher tanda for di Yobe river wey separate Nigeria from Niger Republic, Damasak town for North East, as thousands of people wey dem free from Boko Haram dey go back to dia house.

'Shine your eyes well-well, Boko Haram escapees from Sambisa forest fit attack innocent people'.

Na warning Nigeria Army give say, as soldiers don chase dem comot from di forest, dose wey escape still wan show demself.

Nigeria Army announce dis January say dem don clear Sambisa forest chase Boko Haram comot

Dose wey run comot, want go hide enter separate communities to form like say dem follow, den carry out attack there, na wetin Army announce on top twitter late Saturday night.

Di Army talk say inside di past 2 weeks, soldiers wey dem post go Operation LAFIYA DOLE don kill plenty Boko Haram militants and pursue dem comot plenty place dem bin dey inside Sambisa forest.