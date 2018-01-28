Boko Haram: Escapees from Sambisa forest fit attack Nigerians - Army
'Shine your eyes well-well, Boko Haram escapees from Sambisa forest fit attack innocent people'.
Na warning Nigeria Army give say, as soldiers don chase dem comot from di forest, dose wey escape still wan show demself.
Dose wey run comot, want go hide enter separate communities to form like say dem follow, den carry out attack there, na wetin Army announce on top twitter late Saturday night.
Di Army talk say inside di past 2 weeks, soldiers wey dem post go Operation LAFIYA DOLE don kill plenty Boko Haram militants and pursue dem comot plenty place dem bin dey inside Sambisa forest.