Odinga: 'President of di Republic of Kenya'

Image example Odinga for thank Kenyan people wey come out to support am 'in millions'

Raila Odinga, leader of Kenya opposition party NASA swear imsef in as president and later come put for twitter say im be di president of di Republic of Kenya.

Thousands of supporters of Odinga gather today 30 January to witness as dia leader appoint imsef president of di East African country of more than 48 million people, three months after election wey di party leader say dem thief from am.

And after many hours wey people dey wait am for Uhuru park venue, Odinga finally show. Im don already change how im dey describe imsef for im Twitter account.

Image copyright Twitter/RailaOdinga Image example Raila Odinga declare say im be di 'president of di people'

Di 72-year-old wey claim say na three elections di government don thief from am, reject and boycott di re-election wey President Uhuru Kenyatta later come win after Kenya court declare say make people vote again.

Odinga say dis one make am di ''president of di people", even though di words wey im use do di swearing-in today dey different from di one wey dey inside Kenya law.

Di main leaders of di opposition coalition NASA including Kalonzo Musyoka wey go be im deputy, no show for di 'inauguration'.

Skip Twitter post by @RailaOdinga I wish to thank the people of Kenya for the mandate they have given us and for their steadfast confidence in us. You came from all corners of the republic to witness my inauguration and it was good to see you out in millions. pic.twitter.com/U7oCAhsHPI — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) January 30, 2018

Di government don warn say dis kain event na like treason and dem fit arrest Odinga but instead di police no chook mouth for everything wey happen for Uhuru park as dem no near dia.

Meanwhile, people dey vex for di country after authorities block private TV stations to show di live coverage of di opposition swearing ceremony.

Observers say di swearing go divide di nation even more and freedom wey press no get go affect democracy.

People just dey look like Lucozade for wetin go happen next…whether dem go arrest Odinga or im go just dey share power with di president wey people don vote.