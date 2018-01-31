Image copyright EPA Image example Kenya authorities don arrest TJ Kajwang (L), wey don practise law for 28 years

Kenya authorities don arrest opposition MP, TJ Kajwang wey carry out swearing-in for Raila Odinga, for Nairobi court.

Ruaraka Member of Parliament Kajwang on Tuesday 30 January administer di oath of office to di National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga as im declare imsef president of di republic of Kenya.

Kenya government later release statement wey condemn di swearing-in as illegal with promise say everybody wey involve with di event go face hand of justice.

Meanwhile, Kenya Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i on Tuesday say di shutdown of di TV stations go remain in full force until dem complete investigation into a "serious breach of security".

Image example Kenya authorities release official statement on top Raila Odinga swearing-in and TV stations wey dem close down

Na three main private TV stations di government close down yesterday after dem refuse to obey government order not to do live broadcast of Odinga swearing-in, where im declare imself di "people's president".

Di Kenya government for inside di same statement say dem close down di stations so as not to ginger some people on top dia plan to carry out "massacre".