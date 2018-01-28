Nigeria Police wan investigate how sand take bury and kill 2 people for Enugu

Image copyright AFP

Di Nigeria Police for Enugu, south east Nigeria say dem go investigate how two people die after sand wey dem dey dig take collapse come bury dem alive.

Tori be say di two bin dey dig ground for Gariki wey dey Ugwuoba community before di sand slide come cover dem.

Command spokesman, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, say di thing happen on Saturday and dem never sabi who di people be.

Im say dem get informate say na from Nibo for Awka South local government for Anambra dem come from and dem bin dey there to pack sand put for lorry.

Mr Amaraizu talk say na Oji River police help dem remove di dead bodi comot from under di sand and dem don carry dem go General Hospital mortuary to do investigation.