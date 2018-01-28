Kwabenya Police Shootout: Five people don join suspect list

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Accra Police Command don arrest di person dem think say kill one police officer for Kwabenya Police District Headquarters last Sunday.

Di suspect na Kofi Seshie and be 28 years old.

Dem arrest Seshie with four other suspects on Saturday for Kasoa. Dis na from statement wey di police release.

According to di statement, dis arrest go carry di number of di people wey dem don arrest on top di Kwabenya matter to 11 suspects dis week.

Gunmen bin enter di Kwabenya Police station on Sunday come free people wey bin dey custody after dem kill one police officer.

Ghana: 'Na six locals and one Nigerian escape' - Police

Di Police don talk say dem go give GHc15,000 to anybody wey get information wey go lead dem to arrest di four suspects wey bin escape from di police station.