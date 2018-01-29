2,000 Nigerian rice farmers go enter borrower programme

Image copyright Getty Images Image example RIFAN talk say di plan go make dem dey provide materials and money to help farming dey easy

Nigeria Central Bank don start di registration of 2,000 rice farmers for Daura, wey dey Katsina, North West of di country.

Di oga of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) for di local government, Alhaji Nura Baure, talk say di programme for large scale farming go help farmers dem get enough things to dey farm like fertiliser, insecticides, water pumping machines, seedlings and cash, to make sure say dem get boku harvest.

Baure come talk say di distribution of dis material and di money to di farmers wey register go start from di ending of February.