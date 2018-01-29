Tagoe v. Dagboe: Na wetin Ghanaians want?

Image copyright AFP Image example Di Bukom Banku Arena wey di fight hold fit carry up to 4,000 people for inside

Manager of boxer Emmanuel "Game Boy" Tagoe, Baffour Gyan, don warn say make Isaac Dagboe no dream to fight im client as im no go pass three rounds if e try am.

Dis na as "Game Boy" Tagboe bi defend im IBO world lightweight title as im win Argentine, Fernando Saucedo for wetin many people dey call "controversial stoppage" for di tenth round.

Many people dey think say dem go soon fight but Gyan talk say e go be really easy fight for Tagoe.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians don put mouth on wetin go happen during di fight but every body gree say di fight suppose happen.

Dis person think say wetin Gyan talk no make sense.

Dis person wan make di fight happen.

Dis person think say na Dogboe go win di fight.