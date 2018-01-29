Sex tape with student don make school principal resign

Image copyright Getty Images

Social workers don enter di Reiger Park High School for Bokaburg even as sex scandal wey involve principal dey shake for South Africa.

Di principal for Reiger Park High School for Bokaburg, South Africa don resign after pictures and videos comot of how im dey sleep with students for im office.

Di Gauteng Education Department confirm say di principal don comot since 15 January.

Gauteng education talk-talk person, Steve Mabona also say dem go give counselling for di student wey bin dey di mata.

E be like say Gauteng provincial government don already do task force wey go dey visit di mata.

Di Gauteng education department also talk say dem fit report di principal to di South African Council of Educators so dem go comot am from teachers list.

Dis na also as parents dey shout say make dem investigate all di people wey dey involve.

E no clear whether dem go charge di principal.