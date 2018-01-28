"Corruption dey make young people join bad gang" - Buhari

Image copyright Getty Images

"Corruption na di greatest evil wey don happen for our time".

Na wetin Nigeria President, Mohammadu Buhari, talk as im launch di African Anti-Corruption Year 2018 for di African Union summit wey dey happen for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As plenty African leaders gather for Addis Ababa, na how to fight corruption be di main focus dis year.

Na United Nations Economic Commission first start to talk di mata when dem tweet say "corruption don hold Africa back too long and time don reach to stop am".

Corruption has held Africa back for far too long and it's time to nip it in the bud, says @SongweVera to @_AfricanUnion Executive Council. It is within our remit to repair this cancer, she added while applauding African Union for choosing corruption as its 2018 battle cry.

Na di Nigerian president dey champion di campaign wey di African leaders wan do dis year.

Mr Buhari talk say true-true, corruption don spoil plenty things and don cause make young people and communities suffer.

Im say na corruption dey cause make some young people join bad gang like militants and armed groups because e no allow dem do beta things with dia life.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame go start work as African Union oga

Na for dis AU summit Guinea President, Alpha Conde, go officially hand over as African Union chairperson to Rwanda President Paul Kagame.

Dis na di first summit wey new Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa go attend

...and Liberia President George Weah wey dem swear-in on 22 January

Mr Buhari say e dey ginger am as im fellow ogas don give am dis job to champion di fight against corruption. But e warn say e no go easy as corruption sef go "fight back".