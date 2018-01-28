African Union summit: "Paul Kagame work no go easy" - Analyst

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rwanda President Paul Kagame go start work as African Union oga

Rwanda President, Paul Kagame don chair A.U summit for di first time since dem elect am for July 2017 to take over from Guinea's president Alpha Conde.

E say im vision na to build strong and united African Union wey no go depend on foreign people for money.

But African Affairs Analyst, Moses Tedeke say although e don do better thing for im country and plenty Africa people respect am, e no get di political muscle to make oda African leaders follow im vision.

Dis one happen as African leaders land for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia capital for di 30th A.U summit, to chook mouth on top corruption matter and see how dem go fight am.

But Tedeke say African leaders go only win di war against corruption if dem fight imperialism.

Tedeke tell BBC Pidgin say colonial masters bin no create better condition wey go help Africa get better leaders wey suppose di continent.

'Corruption dey well-well for Africa politics and economy and dis na because di colonial master bin give power to people wey go do wetin dem want and dis one don increase corruption for Africa. If dem no fight imperialism wey be headmaster of corruption, Africa no fit free from corruption'.

HOW AFRICA FIT DEVELOP

E say African leaders must put money for education and make am change to crititical thinking wey African people fit sidon think about how dem go solve dia problem.

E come add say di change go start primary to university.

Tedeke come explain say African countries suppose unite and share intelligence and technology so dat dem go grow like Asian countries.