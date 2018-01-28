Nigerian Army don kill Don Wanny younger brother

Image copyright Ayo Odungweru

Nigerian Army and di Department of State Services, DSS, don kill Oluchi Igwedibia, wey be di younger brother of Johnson Igwedibia, a.k.a. Don Wanny.

For wia dem display di dead body for Bori Camp for Port Harcourt, di Army say dem kill am for Sabo Iyakpe for Etsako West local government area for Edo State on Sunday 28 January.

Dem say Igwedibia, wey dem also dey call Obatosu, follow kill di people wey dey return from church for New Year day for Omoku and im dey among di 32 cultists wey di Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike declare wanted.

Di Governor don thank DSS and di army for dis joint operation wey catch and kill Obatosu.

Im say di government go work with security people to make sure say dem catch any person wey follow for dat New Year killing and people wey dey do criminal things for di State