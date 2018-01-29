Ghana: Vice President fit return one week time - Lawmaker

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ghana vice president Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia fit waka back go house in about one week time, according to Majority Leader for Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu.

Di Vice-President bin rush go UK after im fall sick, and now e dey on medical leave.

Local media add say e never clear which illness dey worry Bawumia, wey travel go UK on 19 January with im wife, Samira Bawumia.

As di tori of im illness comot, many Ghanaians, dey wonder wetin dey happen, sotay some claim say di Vice President suffer stroke.

But di ruling New Patriotic Partydon say all dat tori na lie, and im, wife Samira join mouth talk say her husband go come house soon.