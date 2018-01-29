Image copyright Cliff Owen/istock Image example Di Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun hail di people wey give dem di information.

Nigeria government wan begin investigate information wey dem get from over 200 whistleblowers say some tax officials and tax payers dey use cunny-cunny thief tax from di government.

Na Kemi Adeosun, Nigeria Minister of Finance announce di investigation.

Ms Adeosun add say dem don already dey work to suspend two senior tax ogas for di country on top corruption mata.

She say di ministry don begin clean-up for di tax administration and revenue collection system of people wey dey do wayo, and di clean-up go ginger Nigerians to begin pay tax.

Nigeria: Why government wan start jollificate tax

Nigeria: $1.2mn na whistleblower pay dis November

Di two senior tax ogas for Delta and Benue states, based on some ogbonge tips from whistleblowers wey dem don confirm.

Adeosun warn people wey dey use wayo tax certificate wey no dey equal to di real money wey dem dey collect and she come hail di all whistle-blowers for all di information.