Benue Killings: Nigeria wan use military action

Federal government for Nigeria don draw ear say dem wan use military force to end di kill-kill by herdsmen wey dey happen for Benue state, north central part of di country.

Di Presidency say na bad gang dey do di killings for di areas wey cattle dey chop but dem come blame di herdsmen.

Government bin form one committee wey be Working Group to find solution to di Benue killings. Na di result of wetin dem talk for di group wey Vice President Yemi Osinbajo be di chairman, ginger di military action solution.

Di Presidency say dem di military don dey for stand-by to begin tackle di wahala.