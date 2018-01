Nigeria: Accident don kill 20 people along Kaduna-Abuja road

Image copyright Getty Images

At least 20 people don die inside serious accident along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Umar Ibrahim wey be di Sector Commander of di Federal Roads Safety Corps for Kaduna state say na around 7pm on Sunday 28 January na im di accident happen.

Ibrahim say di accident na between one white truck with registration number AUG118XA and one white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number XA866MLF.

Im say di Toyota bus wey get only 16 seats, bin carry overload with 30 passengers as dem dey go di southern part of Nigeria.

Di accident happen as di white DAF truck bin wan make U-turn when di bus come jam am.