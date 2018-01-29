Image copyright AFP / GETTY IMAGES Image example Bruno Mars as im collect im Grammy for Album of di year; dat na one of six wey Mars carry go house

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar na dem win pass for di 2018 Grammys.

Mars carry six Grammys for di show wey happen overnight for US.

Di guyman win di album of di year trophy; dat one shock plenty people wey think say na Lamar rap song Damn for win am.

Voters like Mars crowd-pleasing R&B, while Lamar rule di rap categories.

Alessia Cara na im win di best new artist - wey make her di only female artist to win di major prize.

Dis na some of di winners dem:

Album of the year: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Record of the year: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic

Song of the year: Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

Best new artist: Alessia Cara

Best pop album: Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)

Best rock album: The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding

Best R&B album: Bruno Mars - 24k Magic

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar - Damn

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kesha performance na one of di highlight of di show.

Dem no look stars like Gaga, Kesha, Lorde and SZA side, with only 17 awards (out of di total of 86) wey go to women or female-fronted bands.

Di whole thing dey one kind for dis night, wey dem focus on di #TimesUp and #MeToo campaigns.

Most people wey perform for di show wear white rose to show dia support for di movement, wey dey touchlight sexual harassment and inequality.

Pop star Kesha also give powerful performance of her single Praying, wey address her own experience of surviving abuse.