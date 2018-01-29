Grammy 2018: Bruno Mars nearly collect everything
Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar na dem win pass for di 2018 Grammys.
Mars carry six Grammys for di show wey happen overnight for US.
Di guyman win di album of di year trophy; dat one shock plenty people wey think say na Lamar rap song Damn for win am.
Voters like Mars crowd-pleasing R&B, while Lamar rule di rap categories.
Alessia Cara na im win di best new artist - wey make her di only female artist to win di major prize.
Dis na some of di winners dem:
- Album of the year: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
- Record of the year: Bruno Mars - 24K Magic
- Song of the year: Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
- Best new artist: Alessia Cara
- Best pop album: Ed Sheeran - ÷ (Divide)
- Best rock album: The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
- Best R&B album: Bruno Mars - 24k Magic
- Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar - Damn
Dem no look stars like Gaga, Kesha, Lorde and SZA side, with only 17 awards (out of di total of 86) wey go to women or female-fronted bands.
Di whole thing dey one kind for dis night, wey dem focus on di #TimesUp and #MeToo campaigns.
Most people wey perform for di show wear white rose to show dia support for di movement, wey dey touchlight sexual harassment and inequality.
Pop star Kesha also give powerful performance of her single Praying, wey address her own experience of surviving abuse.