Kenya: Shisha ban go spoil we economy -Tourism minister

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya bin ban shisha smoking since December 2017

One minister for Kenya dey vex ontop government ban to smoke water-pipe tobacco, wey dem dey call shisha, for public.

Tourism Minister Najib Balala say dem no think "am well-well," and di move go affect di economy.

Kenya health ministry bin announce di ban for December, because of health wahala.

Di Ministry say people wey break di law go must pay fine $490 ( £346), or spend six months for prison.

According to World Health Organization, di amount of smoke wey person dey inhale for one hour of shisha session fit reach like 100 cigarettes.