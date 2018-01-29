BigbrotherNaija: 'Double wahala' don start

Image copyright @bigbronaija Image example Dis year, na 20 contestant na im dey for dis season.

Di third season of Big Brother Nigeria don begin Sunday 28 January, with 20 housemate wey enter di house to contest for di grand prize of SUV jeep and other prizes wey reach N45 million.

Dis year edition wey dem tag "double wahala" get contestants wey come from different field; some na musicians, comedians and entrepreneurs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Gaetano Kagwa from Uganda (L), Tapuwa Mhere from Zimbabwe (C) and Bayo Okoh from Nigeria inside 'Big Brother Africa' house for Johannesburg, 22 July 2003.

Already, drama don start as di housemates dem enter di house. Dey give dem dia first task to find bed spaces as di one wey big brother provide no dey plenty.

Biggie tell dem say di person wey no fit find bed space wey tally with di number wey dem receive for stage go comot di house immediately.

Di housemates dey surprised as six of dem wey no find space -Leo, Ahneeka, Alex Vandora, Tobi and Dee-one leave di house.

Di six housemates later enter di Arena games room where dem for see bed, food and drinks for dia joliment but di remaining housemates continue with dia celebration for di main house.