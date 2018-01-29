Ghana Police: We wan do prayer for divine protection

Image copyright Twitter/@GhPoliceService Image example Ghana police say di prayer session na to ask for divine protection against di kill-kill of police officer.

Ghana police wan hold special prayer session on Sunday 4 February for all police churches inside di country for "safety and divine protection" for both di oga dem and officers of di service.

Local media carry tori about di statement wey di Religious Affairs Directorate for Ghana Police Service bring come out. Dem write there say:

"I dey humbly write to invite member dem of di Police Management Board (POMB) for prayer session wey we wan do for all police churches across di country for di safety and divine protection of di leadership and officers of di service."

Di statement say di prayer session dey very important because of "di recent kill-kill of serving officers."

"As di Police Administration dey put in together resources, expertise knowledge, experiences and di correct mechanism for ground to dodge kill-kill of police officers make e no happen for future, na our duty as di clergy of di service to pray for divine protection for all service officers."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na at least four serving police officers na im dem don kill in di line of duty for 2018.

So far, Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, General Lance Corporal Danso Animon, Inspector Adolph Mutse and Constable Prosper Ashinyo na im don lose dia life for 2018.

For di last four years, na 48 Ghana police officers don die, as dem dey do dia work.