Grammy: South Africa group Ladysmith Black Mambazo don win

Image copyright RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP/Getty Images Image example Ladysmith Black Mambazo be one of di top successful man choir form Africa

South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo don carry di Best World Music award for di 2018 Grammy Awards ceremony wey happen overnight for New York, US.

Dis na di number five award for di all-male group wey don popularise dia Zulu style of harmony-singing, wey dem dey call isicathamiya.

Di album wey dem use take win di award na Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Collection.

Na tribute to di members wey start di group, wey be say young-young members don begin take over.

Di thing sweet di South African government sotay dem congratulate dem for Twitter:

Skip Twitter post by @GovernmentZA Halala Ladysmith Black Mambazo!!! Congratulations on winning the Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album 2017. Continue flying our South African flag high. Re motlotlo ka lona. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5AYBwHVwrt — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) January 29, 2018

Di Group also get 19 Grammy nominations, one Academy Awards nomination plus Emmy Awards nomination.