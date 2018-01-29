"Repair road or we go strike" - Maritime workers

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria don give warning to federal government to repair all di roads to sea ports across di country.

Dem also want make government remove all di trucks wey dem abandon or park for Oshodi-Apapa road.

Dem say if after seven days government no do anything, dem go start nationwide strike.

Adewale Adeyanju, di President-General of di union, and Felix Akingboye, wey be di Secretary-General, say if by Monday 5 February, di federal government no do wetin dem want, all di seaport for di country go shut down.

Di union say all di road to ports for di country for Lagos, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Warri dey for very bad condition sotay e don dey kill people as two of dia members don die for di Oshodi-Apapa way.

Dem say nine months since dem suspend dia strike last year after government promise to repair di roads - even after NPA don pay part of di N270 million naira for di reconstruction work - nothing don happen and dey worse sef.

Dem say sake of di bad state of di ports, many ships don dey go other country especially Cotonou and dat one dey make Nigeria lose millions of Naira for revenue wey dem suppose get.