Lang'ata fire: "Water no dey to kwench di fire"

Four people don already die and thousands of people no get house again after di fire wey happen for Lang'ata, wey dey for Kenya capital, Nairobi.

People wey dey live dia fetch dirty water from toilet as dem dey try to kwensh di fire.

Di member of parliament for di area, Nixon Korir, say water finish for di fire ambulance wey dem bring come.

But dem finally kwensh di fire by 6pm Kenya time.

Police don start to investigate di fire but dem dey fear say dead bodi fit still dey di area wey di fire burn.

People don enter social media to vex on top how di fire service fail to do dia work.

Pius Masai, wey be di chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, say di area no get wia you fit plug hose to fetch water in case of fire.

And na only four fire ambulance dem carry come. E too small for dis kain fire wey don make 6,000 people no get house again.