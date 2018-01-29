Nigerian senators don get dia own passport office

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki, say im hope say immgration service understand say Nigerians dey suffer well-well when dem want collect dia passport

"Dis new passport office go make am easy for members of di National Assembly to get dia passport or renew am. Dem no longer need to come our office for Abuja Airport Road for dat one"

Na wetin Muhammad Babandede, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, talk after Senate President Bukola Saraki commission di new passport office.

Mr Saraki talk say dis go help improve di relationship wey di legislative and executive get.

Image copyright Shiraz Chakera Image example Nigeria National Assembly complex

Im say na correct thing wey NIS do as dem open dis new office for dia domot and im go continue to support di agency to serve Nigerians well.

Mr Saraki also talk say make di immigration agency try to make sure say dem solve di problem wey Nigerians dey face as dem dey wait for long time to collect passport.