Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Experts say organisations need to do more to protect dia data for di cyber space

Di age of internet and information technology don increase di way dem dey thief data and cyber hacking around di world, including for Nigeria.

Di join bodi for Nigeria on top information technology, National Information Technology Development Agency on Monday release report say dem dey get signal say more cyber attacks fit happen for Nigeria dis year.

Dem say di attacks go target di banking, health, power and transportation systems, including some other critical national infrastructure.

Abdul-Hakeem Ajijola na Commissioner for one join body on top Cyberspace, di Global Commission for di stability of Cyberspace, im say data na di new oil. Im say Nigerians no dey do 'cyber hygiene' to protect dia 'oil'.

"Your data na your own, e fit be your bank details or your family information, na your own and e get value, if person take am, understand am, na risk. Last week we hear of how people attack crypto exchange for Japan, if you dey do am your crypto key dey safe?"

"All those organisations wey dey keep our data for big quantity, bank, telecomm company, hospitals, INEC, road safety, imagine say dem hack dem get important information, e no only concern big man dem but di ordinary woman wey dey sell akara go dey affected because she dey use these organisations." Na so im talk.

Image example One way to protect yourself na to only use Wi-fi connection and other wireless connection like buetooth only where e dey necessary

Wetin you fit do to stay safe?

According to Mr Ajijola, organisations and people need to dey extra careful with di way dem dey handle data. One of di things to do to stay safe na basic cyber hygiene.

"No share password and always dey update your software system, make sure say you get beta anti-virus wey you dey update all di time."

"Di way dem dey talk for health mata say you get to wash your hand to prevent germs, na so e be with cyber security." Im talk.

Another way to stay safe na to think, reason things well-well.

"For example I get three different emails from people I know, but dem no be like di way dem go normally talk to me, so wetin I do na to Whatsapp am tell am to confirm give me say na im send di mail and im say no." Na so im talk.