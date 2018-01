Cameroon don confirm say secessionist leader dey Yaoundé

Image copyright Sisiku Ayuk/Facebook

Cameroon government don confirm say deh secessionist leader and some of e kombi dem dey Yaoundé after tori for France 24 say dey enter Yaoundé for 26 January for night.

Na for press release weh government tok-tok person, Issa Tchiroma Bakary say, "secessionist leader Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe dey among de 47 terrorist dem for hand for justice and de go answer for dia crimes dem".

"Government take de opportunity for thank Nigeria for multiform collaboration for area for security".

De two president dem agree say terrorist deh no go use dia kontri lika base for dia activity dem, na so di release end.

For morning, Barrister Bernard Muna, Yolande Ngo Minyogog, Barrister Claude Assira and Agbor Balla Nkongho be go security unit for search for secessionist leader dem and officials say make dey go wait for government announcement.