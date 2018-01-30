Liberia: President George Weah go cut im salary

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Weah, wey be di first African to win di Ballon d'Or football award, lead with 39% for di first round of di election.

New President of Liberia George Weah don promise to reduce im salary; na for speech e warn im country people say di country no get money and things go tough for everybodi.

"As di economy be like e dey worse dey go, I dey tell you today say with immediate effect, I go less my salary and benefits by 25 percent."

"Di kain economy wey my government inherit get plenty wey we need to do, and to decide," na wetin di former soccer star talk, as im dey prepare to replace Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Di President of Liberia suppose collect about $100,000 every year; dis one mean say na $25,000 fit comot from Oga Weah salary.

Dis money wey dem wan remove go enter savings for development fund for Liberia.

"Our economy don break well-well; our government no get money. Our currency just dey fall anyhow, and inflation dey rise," Weah add put.

"Unemployment don dey high pass as e be before, and our foreign reserves sef dey very low too."

Weah still promise say im go stop corruption when dem swear a in about one week ago, in front of thousands of supporters wey dey hail am, sotay dem pack demself inside stadium for di capital wey be Monrovia.