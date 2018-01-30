UNICEF: Nigeria need $149mn to save lives

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na wetin remain of di Federal Government College for Buni Yadi, more than three years after Boko Haram attack di school

United Nations don cry out say im need $149 mn take better di lives of people and pickin dem wey di suffer on top fight-fight and natural disaster for northeast Nigeria, dis year.

Na UNICEF oga for Emergency Programme, Manuel Fontaine, wey be di child agency for UN, talk say all di money wey dem need to save people live for 51 countries go reach $3.6 billion, for inside press statement.

E say di international community suppose take action now if not, up to 48 million pickin no go get better future and some of dem go die.

Di $3.6 billion na for UNICEF to provide food, hospital, water, schools and clean areas dem for pickin for 51 countries plus Nigeria.

"Pickins dem di suffer pass well-well wen fight-fight happen and dis wahala di scatter hospital, water and sanitation. Unless the international community stand up to protect dis pickins, dem no go get better future," na wetin oga Fontaine talk.

Image copyright AFP/Unicef

Nigeria need $149mn out of dis money to stop malnutrition and give education

Report form UNICEF say dem dey appeal for $149 mn to take care of pickin and people wey di suffer for IDP camps for Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Dis na because since Boko Haram palava, 7.7 million people just dey suffer, after dem run from fight-fight, and 4.3 million of dem na pickin.

Di agency add say plenty pickins no dey see food chop, and one million odas no go school because Boko haram don destroy dia schools and other facilities wey suppose make dia life better.

Dis na di breakdown of how dem suppose spend di money: Nutrition ($38,754,000), Health ($26,267,000), Water, sanitation and hygiene ($19,448,000), Child protection ($25,743,000). Education ($34,723,000). while Emergency preparedness and response coordination na $4,065,000.

UNICEF say if dem no get dis money, e go affect dia child protection service and dem no go fit give displaced pickin dem wey no get house again. better primary education.

Dem add say as money no dey, e fit affect dia sanitation programme for IDP camps and dat one fit make sickness come nack plenty people.

Dis na why UNICEF say dem raise alarm, dey beg donors.