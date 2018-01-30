China: We no spy ontop AU building

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Chinese government donate dis building to African Union to take use as dia headquarters

China don deny tori wey comot say dem dey spy wetin dey happen for di African Union (AU).

Na French newspaper, Le Monde, na im say pnety-plenty information dey comot for middle of night from servers wey dey di headquarters of di AU, wey be di regional join-bodi of African countries.

The building was a gift from China. Will Ross, BBC Africa editor reports say China dia ambassador to di AU say di allegations dey strange, and dem no make sense, because China no go ever do dat kain thing,

But Le Monde say dem bin interview workers for AU wey say dem don notice say between midnight and 2 am, an so data dey transfer go servers for Shanghai, and dem dey give China update about secrets of di African continent.

Di 20-storey AU headquarters bin cost $2000mn.

Di French newspaper say before dem hand over di building, Chinese computer engineers make sure say di servers dey work. Dem say new servers don come since, but di AU refuse offer from China to arrange dem.