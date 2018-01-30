Nigeria 2019 election: Too many Political parties fit be palava -INEC

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example INEC dey do biometric capture to take register people make mistake no dey wen dem wan get voters card

Di way wey political party dey plenty more-more for Nigeria fit bring challenge during di 2019 general elections, according to one oga for di country electoral commission.

Di Chief Technical Adviser to di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman wey be Bolade Eyinla na im talk dis one for Abuja.

E say so far dem don register 68 political parties, and over 100 political associations na im don apply make INEC register dem.

Eyinla add say if 68 parties contest for di election, na im be say about 68 party agents go dey for each polling unit, and dis one fit cause di election to dey rough: "I no fit begin to imagine even as di technical adviser, how we go divide ourselves to monitor party conventions and primaries of 68 political parties all over dis country.

"Already we don see some of dis challenges for front and we don dey arrange plan to deal with dem for our election project plan."

But di Senate leadership say plenty parties na im good for democracy

Local media dey report say Senate President, Bukola Saraki, talk im mind wey different, through statement from Senator Abdullahi Sabi.

Im call on political parties to make sure say women groups, and people wey dey live with disabilities, go dey get chance inside party structures dem.

Meanwhile, di Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, talk say need dey for parties to have ideologies as this would strengthen democracy and engender good governance.

Di House still give INEC 30 days to submit dia estimate for di 2019 general elections to the National Assembly.