#BigBrotherNaija: Nigerians dey para about 'Biggie' im voice
Nigerians for social media don begin dey complain about di new voice of Big Brother Naija, wey dem dey call "Biggie."
Some of dem dey protest say make biggie bring back di old voice while some others dey of di opinion say di voice no fit di reality TV show wey tier rubber dia season 3-'Double Wahala' two days ago.
Dem say normally, di voice behind di microphone dey "deep," "authoritative," or "smooth and sexy."
Most fans of di reality show dey concerned about how di voice sound for dia ear. Dem prefer baritone, especially during di diary session with di house mates.
Last year during di 'See Gobee' edition of big brother Naija, serious debate go on for different online platform about who be di person wey dey behind di microphone.
Fans begin suspect some popular names like Frank Edoho, Yomi Blaq and Yul Edochie as di voice behind di microphone but dem still no fit get who get di voice.