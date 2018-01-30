BigBrotherNaija: Nigerians dey para about 'Biggie' im voice

Image copyright @BIGBRONAIJA Image example Nigerians for Twitter no like di new voice of Big Brother Naija.

Nigerians for social media don begin dey complain about di new voice of Big Brother Naija, wey dem dey call "Biggie."

Some of dem dey protest say make biggie bring back di old voice while some others dey of di opinion say di voice no fit di reality TV show wey tier rubber dia season 3-'Double Wahala' two days ago.

Dem say normally, di voice behind di microphone dey "deep," "authoritative," or "smooth and sexy."

Skip Twitter post by @akaebube The hardship under this Buhari govt is real



Even Big Brother has lost his rich baritone voice.



He now talks like someone who has really been through tough times #BBNaija — Ebube D Statesman (@akaebube) January 29, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Qing_Marco If anybody is going to leave the Big Brother house this weekend, let it be BB himself, man's voice is annoying 😠 #BBNaija — Marco Of Africa ❄ (@Qing_Marco) January 30, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @LAyeeURA If only Biggie can borrow some volume from Alex when he speaks, gaddamit! That girl is freaking loooooud! #BBNaija — LAURA O. 'SAJ (@LAyeeURA) January 30, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @CLEMZO101 I just wonder why it is taking big brother forever to correct this voice thing. It is actually demarketting the show. #BBNaija — Clement (@CLEMZO101) January 30, 2018

Most fans of di reality show dey concerned about how di voice sound for dia ear. Dem prefer baritone, especially during di diary session with di house mates.

Last year during di 'See Gobee' edition of big brother Naija, serious debate go on for different online platform about who be di person wey dey behind di microphone.

Fans begin suspect some popular names like Frank Edoho, Yomi Blaq and Yul Edochie as di voice behind di microphone but dem still no fit get who get di voice.