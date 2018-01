Image copyright TWITTER/@AusAmbGHA Image example Dis na one of di picture wey Andrew Barnes, di Australian High Commissioner to Ghana tweet.

Di Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources inside Ghana Joseph Kofi Adda, don criticise Australian High Commissioner because e complain for social media about dirty around im office.

Australian High Commissioner to Ghana- Andrew Barnes bin post picture of di way wey di street near dia High Commission dey dirty and e say make di local authorities come clean am.

Mr Kofi Adda reply Mr Barnes, after country people vex well-well for am say e send workers to go clean di area around di Australian High Commission for Accra, one day after di High Commissioner put im photos for Twitter.

Some Ghanaians dey demand say make dem sack di Minister sake of say e no sabi im work. Others dey accuse am say e dey just dey do anything wey di diplomat want.

But local media report say di Minister deny say no bi di High Commissioner dey tell dem wetin to do: "we get programme, e just be say we never really do enough good job to continue with wetin we suppose to do."

"But we get mechanisms, we send people go dis places, so we appreciate di concern of the High Commissioner."

Kofi Adda say instead make Barnes go social media: "we think say e suppose contact us for di Ministry ..."